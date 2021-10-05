Common officers delegation meets DG Sports

LAHORE: A 15-member delegation of 49 Common officers called on Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. The officers also visited various parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Adnan Arshad while answering different questions of the delegation said that the sports development work was under way across the province. He added that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) was fully following the policy of merit in its all affairs including selection of different sports teams.