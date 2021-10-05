 
Tuesday October 05, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Umar Akmal joins US cricket

Umar Akmal has said goodbye to Pakistan cricket
Sports
Our Correspondent
October 05, 2021
Umar Kamal joins California Zalmi.
Umar Kamal joins California Zalmi.

LAHORE: National team middle order batter Umar Kamal has signed a contract with Northern California Cricket Association where he now represents California Zalmi.

 According to the reports, Akmal has said goodbye to Pakistan cricket. In his first match he had a golden duck. It may be recalled that a few days ago, he had announced his departure to the United States on his Twitter account and also said that he was leaving for the United States on a private visit.

More From Sports

More From Latest