Umar Akmal joins US cricket

Umar Kamal joins California Zalmi.

LAHORE: National team middle order batter Umar Kamal has signed a contract with Northern California Cricket Association where he now represents California Zalmi.

According to the reports, Akmal has said goodbye to Pakistan cricket. In his first match he had a golden duck. It may be recalled that a few days ago, he had announced his departure to the United States on his Twitter account and also said that he was leaving for the United States on a private visit.

