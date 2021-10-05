Zahid secures another term as FGA president

ISLAMABAD: Zahid Arbab has retained his position as president of the Federal Golf Association (FGA) for the next four years (2021-2025) in the office.

Wing Commander I N Khokhar was elected secretary of the association. The Annual General Meeting of the association held few days back saw four clubs -- Islamabad Club Golf Course, PAF Golf Club, Margalla Greens Golf Course & Gardens City Golf Club -- participating in the election process. All the FGA’s office-bearers were elected unanimously.

List of the office-bearers: Zahid Arbab (president); Amir Mir (senior vice president); Gp Capt Imran Khan (Vice President); Wg Cdr I N Khokhar (Secretary); Cdr Javad Iqbal (Joint Secretary); M K Durrani (Treasurer); Ms. Aisha Fouzan (Lady Member); Mohammad Akhtar (Professional).