Liverpool and Man City share spoils in thriller

LONDON: Manchester City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 against Liverpool in a thrilling match between the Premier League title rivals on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah appeared to have won the game at a frenzied Anfield after Phil Foden had cancelled out Sadio Mane’s opener but Kevin De Bruyne’s late deflected shot rescued a point for Pep Guardiola’s men.

The result between the two teams who have dominated English football over the past four years leaves the Premier League title race tantalisingly poised. Unbeaten Liverpool are a point behind leaders Chelsea while City are in third place, two points off the top.

City’s dropped points against Southampton last month looked potentially costly, with tricky away matches to come against European champions Chelsea and Liverpool. But the defending champions have shown their mettle with a 1-0 win last week at Stamford Bridge and now an impressive performance at the home of their fiercest rivals.

City dominated the first half on Sunday but had nothing to show for their endeavours against a lacklustre home team. Instead it was a revitalised Liverpool who drew first blood when Mane struck just before the hour mark following fine work from Salah.

City levelled through Foden’s drilled finish from an acute angle but Salah produced a sensational solo effort to fire Liverpool back in front in the 76th minute. The visitors dug deep again and De Bruyne equalised five minutes later with a finish from the edge of the area, which deflected in off Joel Matip.

“What a game,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “That is the reason the last years Man City and Liverpool were always there because we try to play in this way. Unfortunately we couldn’t win — but we didn’t lose.

“That’s why the Premier League is the best. It was great, really great.” Klopp was disappointed with his side’s first-half display but said they turned things around after the break.

“Thank God a football game has two halves,” he said. “We are really happy about the second and not so happy about the first for obvious reasons.” “I was most happy in my career about the half-time whistle,” he added. “It was never planned that we played like this and we needed half-time and we used half-time and played a really good second half.”

Earlier, Tottenham beat in-form Aston Villa 2-1 to end a painful run of three straight league defeats, buying Portuguese manager Nuno some breathing space as the players head into the international break.