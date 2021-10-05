Ramiz discusses infrastructure development with Dhedhi

KARACHI: In order to boost cricket economy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja reached here on Monday on a three-day visit to meet the business community of the city and to involve it in cricket development.
This is the first visit from Ramiz to Karachi since assuming office as the PCB chief. He is accompanied by the Board COO Salman Naseer. Ramiz met business tycoon Aqeel Karim Dhedhi here at the AKD Group Headquarters. During the meeting various matters relating to cricket development and infrastructure were discussed.
“We told him (Dhedhi) how he could help us. He knows the commercial aspects of cricket well. He promised he woudl be hundred percent involved with us,” Ramiz said after the meeting. Dhedhi said that he discussed with Ramiz various things. “We will begin the work today and will not wait for tomorrow.”
