German police migrants at Polish border

BERLIN: German police said on Monday they detained hundreds of migrants at the border with Poland over the last three days, many who the EU believes were prompted by Belarus to cross into the bloc.

The number of migrants from Iraq, Yemen or Syria crossing from the Polish border into Germany reached a "new weekend high" in the first days of October, federal police said. Thousands of migrants have been trying to cross from Belarus into European Union members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in recent weeks, an unprecedented number for the region.

Brussels accuses Belarus of deliberately orchestrating the influx in retaliation against EU sanctions over the Moscow-backed regime’s crackdown on dissent. Germany shares a border of over 460 kilometres with Poland.

Police in the eastern German state of Brandenburg reported that 251 people sought to slip into the country since Friday. Their colleagues in Saxony state a little further south along the Polish border said they caught 76 migrants seeking to travel in.