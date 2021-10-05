Libyan parliament adopts law on legislative polls

TRIPOLI: Libya’s parliament on Monday passed a law on legislative elections, its spokesman said, ahead of a planned national vote set for December 24 under a UN-led peace process. The legislature "passed a law on elections to the House of Representatives during Monday’s sitting," Abdullah Bliheg of the eastern-based parliament wrote on Twitter.
The law comes less than a month after speaker Aguila Saleh signed off a presidential elections law in a move opponents said bypassed due process and favoured a run by his ally, eastern-based military chief Khalifa Haftar. Days later, parliament passed a no-confidence vote in the Tripoli-based unity government of interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah.
BERLIN: German police said on Monday they detained hundreds of migrants at the border with Poland over the last three...
Moscow: Russia said on Monday it had launched a new hypersonic cruise missile from a submarine, the latest test of...
ROME: Religious leaders including Pope Francis and the world’s top Islamic leader issued a plea on Monday for a...
US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on receptors...
Washington: President Joe Biden went on the offensive Monday with a speech attacking Republicans over a looming threat...
THE HAGUE: Western countries on Monday called on Syria to allow in chemical arms inspectors, saying Damascus continued...