Libyan parliament adopts law on legislative polls

TRIPOLI: Libya’s parliament on Monday passed a law on legislative elections, its spokesman said, ahead of a planned national vote set for December 24 under a UN-led peace process. The legislature "passed a law on elections to the House of Representatives during Monday’s sitting," Abdullah Bliheg of the eastern-based parliament wrote on Twitter.

The law comes less than a month after speaker Aguila Saleh signed off a presidential elections law in a move opponents said bypassed due process and favoured a run by his ally, eastern-based military chief Khalifa Haftar. Days later, parliament passed a no-confidence vote in the Tripoli-based unity government of interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah.