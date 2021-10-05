 
Tuesday October 05, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

SL indicts IS ‘mastermind’

World
AFP
October 05, 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan prosecutors on Monday indicted the alleged mastermind of the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings along with 24 men they say were co-conspirators in the island’s worst single terror attack.

More From World

More From Latest