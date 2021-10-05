Ex-UK soldier stands trial

BELFAST: The trial of a former soldier accused over the fatal shooting of a vulnerable man during sectarian unrest in Northern Ireland began on Monday, the latest episode set to wrestle with the painful legacy of Britain’s military mission in the province.

Dennis Hutchings, now 80, appeared at Belfast Crown Court, charged with the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in 1974. Cunningham, a 27-year-old with learning difficulties, was shot dead as he ran from an army patrol in rural County Tyrone, as sectarian strife was at its height in Northern Ireland.