 
Tuesday October 05, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

UK nurse ‘not guilty’ to murder of eight babies

World
AFP
October 05, 2021

LONDON: A British nurse pleaded not guilty on Monday to the murder of eight babies and the attempted killing of 10 more while working on a hospital unit for newborns. Lucy Letby, 31, answered "not guilty" to each of the charges as she appeared by video link at Manchester Crown Court in northwest England.

More From World

More From Latest