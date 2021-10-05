 
Tuesday October 05, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

‘Protection of Antarctica waters must be increased’

World
AFP
October 05, 2021
‘Protection of Antarctica waters must be increased’

MADRID: World governments much significantly increase their protection of Antarctica’s waters, conservation groups demanded on Monday, 30 years after signing of the so-called Madrid Protocol that protects the icy continent.

In a petition, conservationists joined with Antarctica 2020 activists to warn that the waters surrounding Antarctica remain "open to commercial fishing which has been expanding in recent decades, threatening large swathes of vulnerable ecosystems and important wildlife habitats".

More From World

More From Latest