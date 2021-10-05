13 die as cyclone hits Oman

Muscat: At least 13 people died after a powerful cyclone struck Oman causing widespread flooding and landslides, emergency authorities said on Monday.
Seven of the victims died in the Batinah region, the National Committee for Emergency Management said without giving details. More people are missing, it added. A child swept away by flash flooding was among four deaths on Sunday, also including two Asian men who died when a building was hit by a landslip.
Tropical Cyclone Shaheen was downgraded to a tropical storm and then a tropical depression after making landfall north of the capital Muscat late on Sunday. On Monday, Oman’s air force used helicopters to winch stranded survivors to safety on the country’s northern coast. A prisoner was rescued from a rooftop in Suwayq, police said.
