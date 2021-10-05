‘We need vaccines now’: African singers urge donations; SL relaxes guideline for foreigners, dual citizens: NZ drops ‘Covid zero’ goal after Delta outbreak

Wellington: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted on Monday that New Zealand’s widely praised "Covid zero" strategy had failed to halt a stubborn outbreak in Auckland and said a new approach was needed.

The hardline elimination policy had largely protected the country from the pandemic, with residents enjoying a near-normal domestic life alongside tight restrictions on international borders.

But an August outbreak prompted a seven-week lockdown in its main population centre that has failed to curb infection rates. Ardern said the highly transmissible Delta variant had proved a "game-changer" that could not be eliminated.

"Even with the long-term restrictions we’ve had, we patently haven’t reached zero," she added. Ardern said she would not immediately dump the elimination strategy but lockdown restrictions in Auckland would be eased slightly, even though new case numbers have not fallen.

She added that the change -- a major shift to her previous goal of completely stamping out the virus -- was possible because vaccination rates had increased dramatically. "Elimination was important because we didn’t have vaccines, now we do, so we can begin to change the way we do things," she told reporters.

Auckland will remain in lockdown for now but the government will conduct weekly reviews to time the reintroduction of freedoms. City residents can meet outdoors in groups of up to 10 from Wednesday and steps such as reopening shops and schools will be considered in the coming weeks.

The rest of the country was allowed out of lockdown in early September. Before the Auckland outbreak, New Zealand’s elimination strategy was widely lauded by bodies such at the World Health Organization, with just 27 deaths in a population of five million.

Opposition leader Judith Collins said Ardern had offered only a "vague wishlist" that failed to outline a coherent plan to replace the "Covid zero" approach.-AFPMeanwhile, popular African singers Angelique Kidjo and Davido on Monday called on G20 leaders scheduled to meet later this month to urgently donate coronavirus vaccines to the continent.

In an open letter published by UNICEF, a group of influencers warned that only four percent of the continent’s population are fully vaccinated while some wealthy countries have already met or exceeded 70 percent.

"This inequity is unjust -- and self-defeating. It leaves Africans -- and the whole world -- at the mercy of the virus. Unchecked, it can create new and more dangerous variants," the letter said.

"We cannot wait for promises to be fulfilled, we need vaccines NOW," said popular Beninese singer and activist Angelique Kidjo. Covid-19 deaths are declining almost everywhere except in Africa, where they are rising, the group said.

Nigeria’s Afrobeat popstar David Adedeji Adeleke, known as Davido, also issued a special video message urging vaccine equity. "For this pandemic to truly end, it has to end everywhere. Africans must have their fair access to the vaccines," he said.

Other influential Nigerians in business and entertainment joined the call, including musician Femi Kuti and businessman Tony Elumelu. Around 57 million vaccine doses have been donated so far to Africa by governments and private firms, about three-quarters of the total 77.5 million pledged, according to UNICEF.

In a related development, Sri Lankan authorities said on Monday foreign nationals and dual citizens holding foreign passports will no longer be required to obtain approval from the local Civil Aviation Authority and the Foreign Ministry to arrive in the country following the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka's Health Services Director General Asela Gunawardena said in a new circular amending the quarantine measures for travelers arriving from overseas during the Covid-19 pandemic that the requirement to obtain approval from these two institutions for foreign nationals and dual citizens to arrive in the country had been canceled with immediate effect. —AFP/Xinhua