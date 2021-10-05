Systemic racism

On September 22, The Hague District Court finally reached a verdict on [Mpanzu] Bamenga’s case. ‘Ethnicity does not have to be an objective indication of nationality, but it could be,’ the judge ruled. Ethnicity cannot be the only criteria for singling out passengers for extra checks, the court said, but it could certainly be one criterion among others.

With this ruling, the court has lumped together skin colour and nationality – it cemented the idea that to be Dutch is to be white. Of course, this was something racialised Dutch people already knew, but the court ruling made it official. The ruling is the legal, and seemingly sophisticated, stand-in for its uncritical and banal version: ‘Well, we are white, and they are Black, is it not so?’

As a result of decades of migration and colonialism, thousands of people from different corners of the world – some voluntarily, some not – ended up in the Netherlands. And their presence in the country cracked the notion of ‘Dutchness as whiteness’. The post-colonial migration from the Dutch East Indies and the Moluccas, and later Suriname and the Dutch Antilles, the labour migration from Turkey and Morocco, and the more recent arrival of refugees from Bosnia, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, Congo and so on, shook up the whole idea that being Dutch equals being white. Or so you would think.

But, being ‘white’ or ‘Black’ are not objective indicators of anything. These racial classifications are political, not biological. What we are dealing with here is a colonial legacy.

How Black does one have to be to be regularly pulled out of queues in Dutch airports? How white is white enough to not be routinely selected for ‘random’ questioning? These questions are indeed uncomfortable and hard to answer. But what then, for goodness sake, does ‘Dutch-looking’ mean?

The court’s assumption that racism or discrimination can only occur if the security forces choose an individual for additional questioning solely or predominantly based on their racial or ethnic characteristics is also problematic for multiple reasons. The ruling gives the impression that there is no problem with racial profiling as long as ethnicity is used ‘in combination with’ other criteria.

Moreover, the practices of security forces are often messy and complex. When selecting someone for questioning, they likely rely on an amalgam of different criteria, including but not limited to ethnicity and race. In this context, it is almost impossible to determine what the ‘predominant’ factor is behind an officer’s decision to single an individual out for additional security checks at an airport, bus station or on the street. Therefore, the court’s decision does nothing to stop security forces from using ethnicity as the sole, or predominant, criteria when deciding who to question.

Excepted: ‘A court just confirmed: To be Dutch is to be white’

Aljazeera.com