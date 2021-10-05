Yet another leak

Yet another trove of leaked data has shed light on undisclosed wealth of various Pakistanis. The huge investigative report, the Pandora papers, exposes secret offshore accounts of over 700 politicians, ministers and notable businessmen with political connections.

This report is a sequel of the Panama papers and shows how the rich and powerful maintain assets in tax havens. The question is: what will a country like Pakistan, where corruption and laundering of national wealth has become almost a norm, do about these people? The nation is already aware of the fate of the Panama papers.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

*****

Dozens of leaks have already been made public. The former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, was also disqualified after one such leak – the Panama papers leak. The question is: what action has been taken against so many other people whose wealth was disclosed by such investigative reports?

It is a proven fact that politics is a game of wealth. In Pakistan, most politicians are industrialists, businessmen and landlords. These rich politicians are incapable of feeling the pain of the downtrodden. They are not true representatives of the people. They make fake promises to people to come to power but then pursue their own interests. These offshore companies that are apparently established for tax evasion are a proof of this. People are no more interested in these shenanigans and simply want to know what the sitting government has done so far to bring prosperity for them and country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad