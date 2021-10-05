This refers to the article ‘Fake News’ (October 3) by Syed Ali Zafar. The writer mentioned credibility of news and the role of newspapers. This is indeed an advantage media enjoys: the process of running content through the filter of an editorial team for credibility. At the same time, the editorial team is responsible for verifying every information and checking facts. A lot of times, press releases from various organisations are published without double-checking the credibility of information. Overall though, newspapers are indeed a tool against the epidemic of fake news.

One can consider the example of ‘letters to the editor’. These days, anyone can write anything on social media. On the other hand, expressing your opinion through newspapers means that your words enjoy credibility and the approval of an editorial team. At least we are living in times when difference of opinion is not censored in our newspapers. The trend of writing letters is more prevalent in the English dailies and should be continued.

Mariam Khan

Lahore