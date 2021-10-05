Tread softly

For long, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been advocating for an inclusive government in Afghanistan. But suddenly he seems to be in a hurry to get the interim setup of Afghanistan recognised internationally.
On the other hand, member countries of Nato and the European Union are eagerly watching the developments in Afghanistan and are looking at the progress of the Doha agreement. Persistent reminders by Imran Khan to recognise the Taliban's government have been of no use so far.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston, USA
