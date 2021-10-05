Electrifying changes

Karachi’s public transport system is deplorable. Roads are filled with potholes; traffic congestion contributes to increased air and noise pollution which then leads to health problems. There is a high rate of accidents and environmental degradation. With fuel costs increasing daily, we must attempt to overcome this crisis.
One alternate that can be considered is the introduction of electric tram lines or cable cars. Electrifying public transit can solve numerous problems. It can clean the air, reduce traffic jams and, ideally, make travelling easier for ordinary people. We can use solar power energy to run these cable cars and reduce the consumption of oil and fuels. Transportation is often the largest and fastest-growing source of carbon dioxide emissions, making it imperative to not only encourage more people to get out of their cars and into mass transit, but also to make transit itself less polluting and more efficient.
Muhammad Jamshed
Karachi
