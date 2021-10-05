 
Tuesday October 05, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Spiralling downward

Newspost
October 05, 2021

This refers to the editorial ‘Inflation and the people’ (October 4). Our ministers still keep insisting that petrol prices are the lowest in the region. They keep ignoring the fact that our GDP per capita is also one of the lowest in the region. Moreover, why is the rate of inflation so high compared to 2013-18, when it was only five percent? It seems that the situation will only get worse and change is not possible in this country.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

More From Newspost

  • A privilege denied

    Education can change a person’s future. Pakistan’s education system is haunted by poor mechanisms. The...

  • Basic amenities

    The chief minister of Balochistan has completed three years of governance in the province yet he could not satisfy the...

  • Yet another leak

    Yet another trove of leaked data has shed light on undisclosed wealth of various Pakistanis. The huge investigative...

  • In trust

    This refers to the article ‘Fake News’ by Syed Ali Zafar. The writer mentioned credibility of news and the role...

  • Change maker

    As chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board , Ramiz Raja has taken a number of steps to reduce expenses. The steps taken...

  • Tread softly

    For long, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been advocating for an inclusive government in Afghanistan. But suddenly he...

More From Latest