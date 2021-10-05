Spiralling downward

This refers to the editorial ‘Inflation and the people’ (October 4). Our ministers still keep insisting that petrol prices are the lowest in the region. They keep ignoring the fact that our GDP per capita is also one of the lowest in the region. Moreover, why is the rate of inflation so high compared to 2013-18, when it was only five percent? It seems that the situation will only get worse and change is not possible in this country.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
