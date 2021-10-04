Indian minister’s son hits three farmers to death

ISLAMABAD: Highly charged mob of farmers protested, set ablaze vehicles, pelted stones in Tikonia area of Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after a car owned by the son of union minister of state for home affairs, Ajay Mishra, rammed into a procession, organised to protest farm bills. Three farmers died on-the-spot, while 7-8 were injured and rushed to hospital for treatment. A large number of farmers from the nearby areas reached at the spot.