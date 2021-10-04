Indian minister’s son hits three farmers to death

ISLAMABAD: Highly charged mob of farmers protested, set ablaze vehicles, pelted stones in Tikonia area of Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after a car owned by the son of union minister of state for home affairs, Ajay Mishra, rammed into a procession, organised to protest farm bills. Three farmers died on-the-spot, while 7-8 were injured and rushed to hospital for treatment. A large number of farmers from the nearby areas reached at the spot.
LAHORE: Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain Sunday visited the multi-purpose Diamer Bhasha Dam to review...
In 1947, when Pakistan was created as an independent country, the new government asked the British Air Force command...
KARACHI: Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Sunday said the Indus River System Authority has been committing...
LAHORE: Exactly 66 months after the Panama Papers, one of the biggest investigative and research reports “Pandora...
ISLAMABAD: The politically-exposed persons , businessmen and individuals from Pakistan who have been named in the...
NEW YORK: In October 2019, Angana Chatterji, an anthropologist at the University of California at Berkeley, was...