‘IRSA committing violation of Constitution by ignoring 1991 water accord’

KARACHI: Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Sunday said the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has been committing blatant violation of the Constitution of Pakistan by not acting upon the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991.

Speaking at a press conference, along with Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, at the Sindh Assembly building, Jam Shoro said they had been left with no other option but to protest after the IRSA had completely disregarded the Act of Pakistan’s Parliament that laid down the procedure for just distribution of river water among the provinces.

The minister informed the media persons that the province had been facing acute shortage of water as the IRSA had not been acting upon the provisions of the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord. He said if there was a water shortage in the river system of the country, then the same should be managed by the IRSA by fully acting upon the water distribution mechanism given in the 1991 water accord.

He said earlier the cotton and paddy crops of Sindh had been devastated as the injustice was done to the province by the IRSA by denying its due share of water. He said the province had been facing 28 per cent water shortage before the sugarcane planting season. The irrigation minister said Sindh was supposed to get 14.87 million gallons of water in accordance with the 1991 water accord but they had been intimated that the province would receive 10.36 million gallons water for the Rabi crops. He said around 4.5 MF shortage of water during the current crop season would be like committing massive injustice to Sindh.

He said the IRSA had come into existence on the basis of the 1991 water accord that had been inked to make sure that there should not be any injustice to the smaller provinces of the federation on the issue of water distribution.

He said the representatives of Sindh in the previous meeting of the authority had protested against the new water distribution formula adopted by the IRSA without consulting the provinces.

He mentioned that earlier the committee, constituted by the CCI and led by the then Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, had also conceded in its report that sheer injustice was being done to Sindh by denying its due share of water.

Jam Khan Shoro said the damage suffered by the growers in Sindh was not just their own personal loss as it was the collective loss of the country. He said the province could not use any alternative water source including the subsoil water when it was being supplied the river water in insufficient quantity.

He said the provincial government had been fighting the case of water shortage in Sindh in the CCI, adding the PPP’s founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had constituted the CCI to protect the rights of the smaller provinces.

Sindh information minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party had been protesting against the issue of water shortage in the province as one such protest scheduled to be held in Karachi on Sunday was postponed due to the tragic demise of veteran artiste Umer Sharif.