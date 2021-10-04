US-based Indian scholars worry about academic freedom

NEW YORK: In October 2019, Angana Chatterji, an anthropologist at the University of California at Berkeley, was preparing to testify before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the status of human rights in Kashmir, according to the Washington Post.
On August 5, India had revoked the state’s autonomy and statehood, instituted a communications blackout and detained thousands of people. Three days before the hearing, Chatterji received a warning call.
On the other side was someone she recognised from India. The caller, whom Chatterji does not want to name for fear of reprisal that could be directed at them by the Indian government, asked her to reconsider her participation at the Congressional hearing, she recalled.
The caller, Chatterji said, told her that someone close to the Indian government had sought them out to make the call. The caller reminded Chatterji that she held Indian citizenship. Chatterji has permanent residency in the United States. To confirm her account of the call, The Washington Post reviewed a text message from the caller and spoke to two people whom Chatterji confided in at the time.
“If the call was made at the behest of Indian authorities, it felt like a warning, trespassing on my rights as a scholar,” said Chatterji, who went ahead with her testimony. “Were Indian officials ostensibly trying to influence an event being held by the US Congress?” Indian foreign ministry’s spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.
