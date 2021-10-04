JI chief asks govt to recognise Taliban govt

MARDAN: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that Pakistan should recognise the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to pave the way for peace in the war-torn country. “Islamic countries must convene a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to recognise the Taliban government,” he told reporters here. The United States, Sirajul Haq added, should recognise the government in Kabul and apologise to Afghanistan for killing thousands of people.

“The Taliban have given a new hope to the Ummah after 20 yearsof struggle in Afghanistan,” he said, adding that thousands of innocent people werekilled in Afghanistan after the US occupation of the country.

He also criticised the foreign policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government and said that the vote against Pakistan in the US Congress was a failure of the foreign policy. Responding to a question about the Panama Papers, he said that Jamaat-e-Islamihad demanded action against all after the release of the report.

However, he said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not taken action against anyone except Nawaz Sharif. The JI leader also said that there were reports about corruption by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his colleagues.

“Now accountability should be conducted without any discrimination,” he went on to add. Sirajul Haq said that the Jamaat-e-Islami would continue to fight against the corrupt mafia. “If the prime minister and his spouse cannot run their house with Rs0. 2 million budget, how will a labourer bear the expenses of his house for a paltry Rs 20,000 amount?”

He added that the JI would gather the unemployed people in Islamabad to demand 10 million jobs. Earlier, the JI head visited the house of deceased party member Wajid Durrani and offered condolence to the bereaved family.