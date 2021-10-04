Several injured, eight held after KP police charge candidates

MINGORA: Several candidates, who had come to appear in the test for jobs in Wapda, sustained injuries after the police resorted to baton-charge following a protest against the organisers of the examination here on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said that a large number of candidates had come to Grassy Ground to appear in the examination to get employment in Wapda. They said that the test was scheduled to be started at 7:30am but that did not happen till 12 noon.

This infuriated the candidates, who started throwing chairs all around. They also besieged the vehicle of the organisers of test. The protesting candidates later came out from the ground and blocked the Mingora-Saidu Sharif road for traffic. The police resorted to baton-charge when the protesting candidates refused to open the road for traffic. Several candidates sustained injuries while eight were arrested during the police action.