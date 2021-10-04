Fapuasa demands increase in salaries of universities’ employees

PESHAWAR: Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa) and other employees’ associations of public sector universities have warned of launching a protest campaign if the government fails to increase their salaries.

A joint meeting of the Fapuasa and other employees’ association was held here on Sunday, with president of the association Dr Shah Alam in the chair. The meeting discussed the problems of the university employees.

The participants of the meeting observed that prices of daily-use items have increased manifold, while there has been no increase in their salaries. They said that they have taken up the matter with the government on a number of occasions but to no avail.

During a recent visit of the chief minister and other cabinet members to Islamia College Peshawar, the matter was taken up with him and he promised to resolve the issue. But no step could be taken to mitigate the concerns of the universities’ employees, they said. They threatened if the government failed to resolve the issue, they would launch a protest drive.

“We have already started contacts with associations of all the universities and a programme would be devised for staging a sit-in in Islamabad soon,” Dr Shah Alam said.