Fazl says PTI govt has failed on all fronts

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the backbreaking price-hike and making "anti-Islam" legislation.

"Pressure is being built for making anti-Islam laws. Prices of daily items have reached the highest-ever mark. Thousands of people have lost jobs. On external fronts, the close friends of Pakistan have been annoyed.

The selected rulers are following the agenda set by their foreign masters," he said while addressing the concluding session of the two-day general council meeting of the party here. The JUI leader said their struggle against the "selected rulers" would continue. He said whatever he had said about the current rulers before they had come into power had proved true.

He said the rulers were bent upon tarnishing the Islamic identity of the country and imposing western civilisation for which obscenity and anti-Islam practices were being promoted. "The domestic violence bill, conspiracies against religious seminaries, ban on accepting Islam in teenage and patronage of certain non-Muslim communities were part of the agenda," he alleged.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said they had made it clear to the US that they would recognise the Taliban before everyone in light of the agreements they had made with the Taliban. He said that owing to the flawed policies of the incompetent rulers, the integrity of Pakistan has been badly harmed in the comity of the nations. "The silence of the rulers over Afghanistan is also meaningful," he said. He said the people of Afghanistan, who have been struggling against the imperialist forces and foreign occupation for the past 40 years, have been left in a hapless condition.

The leading nations of the world should now think seriously over the situation of Afghanistan, he stressed. The Maulana, who also heads Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), said that some component parties of the alliance made efforts to weaken it. "But, the historic power show in Karachi foiled their efforts," he added.

He also talked about the upcoming Mufti Mahmud Conference in the provincial metropolis, which is scheduled to be held on October 14, saying the conference would prove the final blow to the rulers. He said JUI had become a major political force of the country and it organised a number of million marches across the country. They never violated the law of the land anywhere and maintained peace during their mammoth gatherings, he said.

“We are still in the field against the illegal and incapable rulers and we will continue our struggle to rid the country of them,” he remarked. He said the country had broken all the records of price-hike during the current rule of the incompetent rulers. He said the people were compelled to commit suicides.

“The people of the country didn’t vote for the PTI during the last general election. The current rulers were imposed on the country through a stolen mandate and they are being used for a specific agenda,” the Maulana said. He also spoke against the merger of the tribal districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the people of tribal areas were shown green pastures and the merger was imposed on them. Fed up with the so-called new system, the people of the tribal districts have renewed their struggle against the merger and the JUI would fully support them, he said.

The general council was also addressed by provincial president of the party Maulana Attaur Rahman, Maulana Fazle Ali, Abdul Jalil Jan and other members of the party’s executive council.

The speakers expressed concern over the repeated increase in the prices of petroleum products, high flight of dollar against rupee and unbearable hike in prices of daily items. They said that the country’s economy has been handed over to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Unjust taxation on the business class has made their life miserable and the current rulers, who had come into power in the name of change and struggle against corruption, have broken all the records of corruption.

Arrangements for the upcoming Mufti Mahmud Conference were also discussed during the meeting and a number of supervisory committees were formed to finalise preparations for the event.