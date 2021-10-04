Criminal killed, three injured in police encounter

SUKKUR: The Shahdadkot Police claimed to have killed a criminal and injured two others, while the relatives of the deceased and injured said they were not criminals. Reports said Sanjar Bhatti Police of Qambar-Shahdadkot chased a gang of criminals in village Leemo Khan Junejo, and after an exchange of fire, three alleged criminals, identified as Murtaza Jamali, Shahid Junejo and Aamir Junejo were arrested in injured condition. The police later shifted them to Shahdadkot Taluka Hospital and Chandka Medical College Civil Hospital Larkana, where one of them died. Ali Raza Junejo, brother of the injured Aamir Junejo, said his brothers along with a friend, Murtaza Jamali, were going to the nearest city, when the police shot them. Ali Raza demanded the authorities to provide justice to his innocent brother. Meanwhile, DIGP Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh has ordered SSP Qambar-Shahdadkot to investigate the incident.