Junaid Safdar does not own any offshore company: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N has rejected media reports claiming that Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar owns offshore companies and has been named in the Pandora Papers.
Junaid Safdar also took strong exception to the reports. In a statement, Maryam Nawaz's son said he would take legal action against media outlets that ran the news. Safdar said he did not own any offshore companies. Junaid further clarified that he is a student and has only one bank account.
PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, meanwhile, said the PTI government intentionally propagated fake news of Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar owning five offshore companies to distract attention from members of Imran Khan's government named in the Pandora Papers.
Marriyum strongly condemned the action of running this news. She asked media outlets to refrain from running, what she termed, fake news.
The former information minister demanded that those who aired the fake news must apologise, calling on Pemra to take immediate and stern action against the responsible persons.
Maryam Nawaz to sue channel
Responding to media reports, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said she would sue the news channels airing fake news about her son being named in the Pandora Papers.
