 
Monday October 04, 2021
Man shot dead in Bara

Peshawar
October 04, 2021

BARA: Unidentified gunmen shot dead in Shalobar area in Bara tehsil of the tribal district, local and official sources said on Sunday.

They said Muhammad Ayub was waiting for someone on the road when armed motorcyclists opened fire on him, leaving him seriously injured.

