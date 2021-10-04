Lawyers threaten to launch protests in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The lawyers have decided to launch an agitation against the Health Department and National Highway Authority as the former has failed to control dengue in the district.
“The cases of dengue fever have jumped to an alarming position but the district health department has failed even to take the precautionary measures to bring it even under control,” Bilal Khan, the president of Mansehra District Bar Association, told reporters here on Sunday.
Flanked by the former president of the association, Basharat Abid Khan, he said that the meeting of the general body of the district bar association condemned the failure of the health officials to control the dengue.
“If the current situation where dengue patients’ influx at health facilities is not curtailed, we will launch a street agitation against the district health officer,” Khan added.
He said that no fumigation was conducted on the courts premises where litigants and other people visit daily in a large number. He lamented that the district police officer, Asif Bahadur, who was performing his duty honestly and brought diehard outlaws to justice, was transferred prematurely to the Charsadda on behest of mafias.
“The provincial government should cancel Bahadur’s transfer order in the larger public interest,” Khan said.
Speaking on the occasion, former president Basharat Abid Khan said that if the NHA didn’t execute development projects they would come onto the streets against it.
