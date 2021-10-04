Peace bodies to be constituted

MANSEHRA: Peace committees would be constituted at every village council to end old feuds and other issues related to law and order, an official said on Sunday.
“The dispute resolution council has been working tremendously and we are going to widen its scope by setting up such committees in every village council in the district,” District Police Officer, Lower Kohistan, Salman Khan told a function held in Batara area here.
The DPO, who gave away shields and certificates to members of the DRC excellence performance in settling the old enmities and other issues, said that he was satisfied with the work carried out by that committee. “I expect that you would meet communities in your respective areas and convince them to socially boycott outlaws and narcotics peddlers,” he said.
