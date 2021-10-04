Three arrested for robbing bank’s vehicle

PESHAWAR: The local police have arrested three members of a gang that had robbed a bank’s vehicle in Karachi in August.

Superintendent of Police Cantt Zunair Cheema told reporters on Sunday that cops from the Tehkal

Police Station arrested three members of the gang involved in looting Rs205 million from a bank’s vehicle in the port city on August 10.

The official said the arrestees included Salman , Sajid and Amin. He said the accused belonged to Karachi and had come to Peshawar to invest the money.The SP Cantt said police also recovered Rs7 million and a car from the gang.