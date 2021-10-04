68 motorbikes impounded

PESHAWAR: The traffic police impounded 68 motorbikes for one-wheeling in different parts of the city on Sunday.
The chief traffic officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat, said the cops had been directed to go after those involved in one-wheeling and other practices that risked the lives of several youth.
He said 68 people were arrested on Sunday and their bikes impounded. The CTO said the traffic police was taking action against the ones doing one-wheeling and violating traffic rules.
Marwat added the police had been tasked with clearing roads during the peak hours besides taking action against the bikers who did not wear helmets.
