Devising mechanism for achieving SDGs in post-pandemic era stressed

Islamabad : In a world consumed by how it would recover from COVID-19 pandemic and what it would look like post-COVID-19, relevant actors of major parts of the world sat together over a virtual platform to discuss just that in the backdrop of South-South Cooperation.

The event was held by the torchbearer of ST&I-led South-South Cooperation in the region, the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), commemorating this year’s United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, says a press release.

The Webinar entitled ‘South-South Cooperation: Creating headways for Post-Pandemic Inclusive Recovery’ provided a forum to the representatives of international and development organisations to share their institutional experiences, lessons learnt and best practices in implementing S&T programmes through South-South cooperation; discuss challenges and strategic approaches in promoting South-South cooperation; as well as recommend means for mainstreaming cooperation mechanism towards achieving SDGs in post-pandemic era. The event had participation of around 80 persons from Bangladesh, Benin, Canada, China, Colombia, Egypt, France, Gambia, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, USA, Venezuela, Yemen, Zimbabwe.

The Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. Akhtar Nazir (Federal Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of Pakistan) highlighted the importance and relevance of this event in his welcome remarks. “Overcoming emerging challenges would, inter alia, require enhanced global cooperation in the fields of science and technology. In this context, South-South and Triangular Cooperation in education, research, innovation, capacity building, policy making and infrastructure development is more important than ever before”, remarked Dr. Nazir.

The notable speakers included Dr. Adel Abdel Latif, Director United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), New York; Dr. Carlos M. Correa, Executive Director, South Centre, Geneva; Prof. Ai Likun, Assistant Executive Director, Alliance of International Science Organizations (ANSO), Beijing; Dr. Peter McGrath, Inter-Academy Partnership (IAP), Trieste; Prof. Mahouton N. Hounkonnou, President of Network of African Science Academies (NASAC), Nairobi; Dr. M. Sharif, Advisor Science and Technology, Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Rabat; and Mr. Adnan H. Aliani, Director for Strategy and Programme Management Division, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Bangkok.