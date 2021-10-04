‘Unvaccinated people to face fines, arrests’

Islamabad : The federal government would arrest and fine unvaccinated people after fresh directives being issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for expediting COVID vaccination in the country, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat warned on Sunday.

Citizens would not be allowed to use railways, airline and bus services without showing their vaccination cards, he said while speaking media.

If someone wanted to travel, he should be vaccinated, otherwise would not be allowed to travel, he added.

“We have changed our strategy this time and despite implementing smart lock-down strategy, our focus will be to ensure maximum citizens to be vaccinated. We have managed to administer vaccine to over 80% citizens and the positive ratio has also decreased to almost 2 per cent,” he said.

Keeping in view the situation, the administration allowed indoor dining, weddings, schools opening and other activities, he mentioned. The DC further said the cinema industry was badly affected due to pandemic but they would allow its reopening, adding, our prime focus would still be on the vaccination of remaining 20 percent people.