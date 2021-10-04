Innovation, entrepreneurship termed key drivers for development

Islamabad : A two days leadership workshop for newly appointed Vice Chancellors successfully concluded at Kohsar University Murree. The workshop was organized by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS), the largest network of Pakistani universities, in partnership with the American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS) and Kohsar University Murree.

The workshop was attended by 16 newly appointed Vice Chancellors across Pakistan. Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Chairman Prime Minister‘s National Task Force on Science and Technology inaugurated the workshop and delivered keynote talk on the topic “Future Directions of Higher Education”.

He was of the view that in order to emerge as a strong nation, Pakistan needs to make education, science, technology. Innovation and entrepreneurship are the key drivers for socio-economic development.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary Coordinator General, COMSTECH Islamabad delivered talk as guest speaker on the topic of international academic linkages among OIC countries. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mujahid Rector, Pak- Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur spoke on the topic of innovation, National and International Linkages: A case study of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology: Haripur. An interactive session on research mentoring and importance of faculty training was conducted by Dr. Anita M. Weiss Professor, International Studies Program, University of Oregon while Prof. Dr. Habib Bukhari Vice Chancellor, Kohsar University Murree spoke on the topic of research funding opportunities and challenges.

The vice chancellors visited Kohsar University Campus at Punjab House Murree where they participated in tree planation drive.

On second day, Dr. Javaid R. Laghari former chairperson HEC delivered talk on the topic of best international practices on university governance. He also highlighted various challenges being faced by higher education sector of Pakistan. During session on challenges at university campuses and possible solutions, former Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S.M Junaid Zaidi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar Vice Chancellor National Skills University, Prof. Dr. Rauf-I-Azam Vice Chancellor Punjab University of Technology Rasul, Prof. Dr. Jehanzeib Khan Vice Chancellor University of FATA and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Suleman Tahir Vice Chancellor Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology (KFUEIT) Rahimyar Khan shared their experiences. During the sessions, the vice chancellors highlighted various financial, administrative, academic and other challenges especially being faced by newly established universities.

The vice chancellors suggested increase in funds allocation for universities, respecting autonomy of universities through ending external interference, inter university faculty sharing & exchange on reciprocal basis and provision of travel grant by HEC, encouraging student exchange and mobility by cross listing of courses in similar academic programs paying special attention towards the problems being faced by newly established universities and close linkages between newly established and old universities.

They also agreed to join Student Societies Network for ensuring effective engagement of students and strengthening campus based student clubs/societies. Chairman Prime Minister‘s Task Force on Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman assured his cooperation in getting the issues resolved. Over the suggestions of the participating vice chancellors, National Coordinator IUCPSS Murtaza Noor announced that such useful interactive sessions would be organized on regular basis so that higher education leadership may learn from once another’s experiences and best practices on permanent basis.