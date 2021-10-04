45 held during search operation

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has arrested 45 suspects after conducting a search operation in the area of Mara Abadi, the police spokesman said on Sunday.
During the operation, he said the police checked 321 persons by screening 225 houses.
Some 35 motorbike without document and 45 suspects were shifted to relevant police station for interrogation, he added.
In a news release, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar said the purpose of these search operations was to heighten the security of Federal capital and to curb the crime.
He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.
The DIG emphasized that it was the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.
“Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned in this regard,” the DIG added.
