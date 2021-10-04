Chhota Pathan, Samsa and Bambsi win cup races

LAHORE: Chhota Pathan, Samsa and Bambsi were the winners of the three cup races held on the 5th day winter meet on Sunday.
Chhota Pathan claimed the Akhuwat Cup, Samsa took away the Nooruddin Zangi Cup and Bambsi ran away as expected with the Tipu sultan Cup.
In the opening race, favourite Merchant of Venus eased past its rivals. It was followed by an unknown Zaman Saab and Jonty Rohdes at second and third places.
LAHORE: Muzaffarabad Tigers chairman Arshad Khan Tanoli on Sunday announced trials in Mansehra.On the invitation of...
KARACHI: Daraz has announced its exclusive partnership to stream the ICC T20 World Cup for Pakistan cricket fans free...
NEW YORK: Ko Jin-young and Park In-bee set the stage for a South Korean shootout, firing second-round 65s to share a...
AUSTIN: Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia, riding a Ducati, claimed his third successive MotoGP pole position of the season...
LONDON: Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei won the women’s London Marathon on Sunday as Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma...
PARIS: Lionel Messi suffered his first defeat as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Sunday as their perfect start to the...