 
Monday October 04, 2021
Chhota Pathan, Samsa and Bambsi win cup races

Sports
Asher Butt
October 04, 2021

LAHORE: Chhota Pathan, Samsa and Bambsi were the winners of the three cup races held on the 5th day winter meet on Sunday.

Chhota Pathan claimed the Akhuwat Cup, Samsa took away the Nooruddin Zangi Cup and Bambsi ran away as expected with the Tipu sultan Cup.

In the opening race, favourite Merchant of Venus eased past its rivals. It was followed by an unknown Zaman Saab and Jonty Rohdes at second and third places.

