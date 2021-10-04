Muzaffarabad Tigers announce trials in Mansehra

LAHORE: Muzaffarabad Tigers chairman Arshad Khan Tanoli on Sunday announced trials in Mansehra.

On the invitation of Jinnah Group of Colleges, Arshad attended prize ceremony in Mansehra where he made the announcement.

Arshad said their main aim was to provide opportunities to talented players. He added that before the second edition of Kashmir Premier League they would hold trials in Mansehra where they also planned to start an academy.