Daraz exclusive digital streaming partner for T20 World Cup in Pakistan

KARACHI: Daraz has announced its exclusive partnership to stream the ICC T20 World Cup for Pakistan cricket fans free of cost on its app.

The shopping platform launched Daraz Live in September bringing state-of-the-art technology introducing the concept of shoppertainment to its users. With a monthly user base of 15 million, Daraz aims to attract more users with this partnership on their app.

Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Pakistan, said, “Cricket is the most watched sport in our country and we want all Pakistanis to follow cricket anywhere through their mobiles. Through this we are aiming to promote Daraz Live which is our new live commerce technology where users can watch cricket and enjoy shopping at the same time.”

Featuring a total of 45 matches in UAE, the ICC T20 World Cup will start from October 17th.