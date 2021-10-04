Pakistanis take first three positions at Military C’ships

LAHORE: Pakistan’s shooters performed well on the first day of World Military Championships at Garison Ranges in Lahore on Sunday.

In the first qualification round of Olympic Trap event, Pakistan’s Junaid Ali and Aminullah scored 65 points each to take first and second positions, respectively.

Pakistan’s Amir Farooq scored 60 points to take third position and Russia’s Aleksei Skorobogatov scored 49 points for fourth position. Sri Lanka’s Nishan Vithana, Manoj Pradeep, and Priyanjan Dayawansa scored 49, 41, and 30 points, respectively, to grab fifth, sixth, and seventh positions, respectively.

Kenya’s David Kiprotich, Nicholas Lengorien, and Wilberforce Kerema scored 19, 13, and 12 points, respectively, for eighth, ninth, and tenth positions, respectively.

With entries coming from more than 50 shooting experts, 41 of them foreigners, the championship has a motto of ‘Friendship Through Sports’.

Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Abdul Aziz inaugurated the championship, being held under the auspices of Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM), commonly known as International Military Sports Council.