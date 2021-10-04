Ramiz wants board expenses reduced

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has ordered board’s employees to reduce expenses.

Ramiz spoke to the board’s employees at Gaddafi Stadium two days ago.

Ramiz emphasised reducing expenses, saying that he had been told by the Prime Minister how he saves expenses at the Prime Minister’s House and the Prime Minister Office.

“We have to cut the expenses of the board. Have one cup of tea instead of two, use the air conditioner less and turn off the lights when you leave your offices,” Ramiz told employees.