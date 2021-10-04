Others are us

It is encouraging to see the government trying to bring development, such as modern scientific education, improved health structure, and economic prosperity etc. However, an attempt to bring people of different cultural and historical backgrounds into a single ideological make-up in the name of patriotism discourages local identities. Pakistan’s society is not homogenous. People of different ethnicities live here. Such attempts are never successful and serve only to breed resentment.

In Pakistan, people from every corner of the country are in dire need of financial, educational, and health facilities. No ethnic group will oppose developmental projects if these projects aim is solely to better the lives of people and not to sell an ideology. The state has been promoting patriotism, while valid and tangible demands of people are being ignored. The recent protests by students, doctors, workers, journalists and other various sections of society illustrate that stability of a country depends on the fulfilment of the rights and demands of the people – not patriotic slogans.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu