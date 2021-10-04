Women denied

We have been witnessing a sudden spike in crimes against women. Despite a considerable hue and cry in society against these crimes, countless such cases still go unreported. Tragedies like the brutal murders of Noor Mukadam, Saima and Quratulain show that we as a nation have failed to ensure the safety of our women. International reports like the Global Gender Gap Index are labelling Pakistan as one of the worst countries in terms of gender equality. Everyday incidents against women show a dire need of reforms.

It is time we initiated mutual efforts of both men and women for the progress and betterment of this country.

Agha Abdul Samad

Khairpur