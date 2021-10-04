My way or the highway

A country’s national policy is formulated by parliament but our governments frequently ignore it and issue ordinances. The prime minster avoids attending parliamentary consultations to develop consensus over issues. He has even refused to consult opposition leaders on the matter of the appointment of the chairman of NAB.

It is unfortunate that a government is not willing to establish good relations with the opposition. The leader of the opposition is facing trials in court but nothing has been proved against him and the final verdict of court is pending. Under these circumstances the decision of the prime minister to not consult him is not valid. He should follow the constitution and be open to discussions.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu