Keep it organic

Across the country, sewage and industrial waste is not disposed properly. This will result in a sudden increase in water pollution in a few years. Fortunately, there is a feasible way to treat sewage and industrial waste water using new technologies. The sewage and waste water can be converted into odourless organic fertilizer pellets. While a significant amount of heavy metals will be retrieved, clean water can be released into streams. This process uses electricity. If the government of Pakistan provides land on lease, low electricity rate, sewage and industrial waste water supply line and an incentive, private firms can invest in such treatment plants.

The incentive could be that the government would buy a fixed amount of fertilizer pellets at a fixed rate for 10 years. The fertilizer pellets would be used on government lands and forests. It must be noted that by using organic fertilizer on farms can earn the produce the ‘organic' certificate and allow them to be exported, so the pellets can be exported or sold locally.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar