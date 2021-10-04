Denied fair due

This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the problem faced by my daughter who has passed her FA exam from the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Peshawar in the first division. She is entitled to a scholarship allocated for Fata students. I approached the relevant college staff numerous times, but they turned a deaf ear and refused to pay the amount (Rs10000) without any cogent reason.

I then lodged a complaint on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal – to no avail. Since a lot of expenditure is incurred on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal in the form of staff salaries etc, the authorities should look into the matter and the issue should be resolved at the earliest so that my daughter can enrol for her undergraduate degree.

Nasir Ud Din Bangash

Peshawar