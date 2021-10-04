Unjustified move

The Rational Testing Services (RTS) has recently announced the Nishat scholarship for students. On September 30, the testing service issued admit cards of students, and had arbitrarily changed the centres of many from Karachi to Khairpur Mir. They also announced the test would be conducted on Sunday, October 3. Given the state of transportation and the fear of rains, how were students from Balochistan expected to reach Khairpur Mir?

The RTS change the centre back to Karachi, as the students selected, so they can appear for their tests.

Fida Basheer

Hub