Money online

According to recent news reports, India’s prime minister has launched a new, nationwide, digital payment system to send monetary benefits of government schemes directly to consumers' mobile phones. The e-RUPI is said to be a leak-proof digital voucher that can be redeemed by beneficiaries. Consumers will receive their vouchers via SMS or email strings or QR codes or WhatsApp advisory.

This digital token-style system is the gateway to the future world of social security. It is imperative that Pakistan ushers in a similar program aimed at disbursing all social welfare-related payments, such as Ehsaas, via a single, integrated digital spectrum. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the State Bank of Pakistan, and social welfare organisations are expected to be some of the key participants that can help realise this dream.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore