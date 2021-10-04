PM vows to probe all citizens named in Pandora Papers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to investigate "all citizens" named in the Pandora Papers leaks. "If any wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.



The premier welcomed the findings, "exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion and corruption and laundered out to financial 'havens'." He said that the UN SG's Panel FACTI has calculated a staggering $7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens.

The PM said, "My over-two decades struggle has been premised on the belief that countries are not poor but corruption causes poverty because money is diverted from being invested in our people. Also, this resource-theft causes devaluation, leading to thousands of poverty-related deaths."

He added, "Just like the East India Company plundered the wealth of India, ruling elites of developing world are doing the same. Unfortunately, the rich states are neither interested in preventing this large-scale plunder nor in repatriating this looted money."

He said the government twill investigate all our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers and if any wrongdoing is established it will take appropriate action. “I call on the international community to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis," he said.

"If unchecked, inequalities between rich & poor states will increase as poverty rises in the latter. This in turn will lead to a flood of economic migration from the poor to the rich states, causing further economic & social instability across the globe," he noted.